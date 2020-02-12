Live Now
Police arrest suspect wanted in Cranston shots-fired incident

Photo of Michael J. Barney (Courtesy of Cranston Police Department)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the suspect believed to be involved in a shots-fired incident overnight in Cranston.

Michael Barney, 24, is facing several charges including felony domestic assault and battery, firing in a compact area and domestic disorderly conduct.

Police said they were called for a domestic dispute at a home on Laurel Hill Avenue after neighbors told officers they heard yelling, discussion of a firearm and then a gunshot.

Officers were told by witnesses that Barney fired a shot from outside the building towards the third floor.

