Cranston police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the driver of a car that hit a pedestrian in Cranston late Thursday night.

Police say a blue mini-van struck the victim around 10:45 p.m. in the area of 863 Cranston Street.

The mini-van sustained a broken windshield and was last seen traveling on Webster Avenue towards Providence, according to police.

The victim was conscious and alert when transported to Rhode Island Hospital. No word on their current condition.

The incident remains under investigation.