CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Cranston early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Reservoir Avenue just before 6 a.m.

Police say a man wearing a ski mask and black pullover hoodie entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money before fleeing northbound toward Providence.

At last check, the suspect was still at large.

No injuries were reported.