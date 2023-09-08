CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help finding four stolen vehicles.

All of the vehicles were stolen Thursday from the Arlington area, police said, and they may be used in other crimes.

Police are looking for the following:

White 2020 Hyundai Tucson — RI registration UB-124

White 2017 Jeep Compass — NY registration KWP-6798

Silver 2013 Subaru Outback — RI registration 1AW-160

Black 2011 Hyundai Elantra — RI registration 719-513

Residents are reminded to lock their cars, remove key fobs and valuables, and report any suspicious activity to the police department.