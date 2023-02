CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting.

Cranston police said the two women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City at around 3 p.m. on January 29th.

The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department.