CRASNTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say they are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.

Police said that Clemente Nicholas was reported missing Sunday and suffers from dementia. She left her house on Union Ave. around 9:00 a.m., according to police.

Police say she was last seen wearing a skirt with blue squares, a denim jacket, and a scarf.

Anyone with information regarding Nicholas is asked to contact Cranston police.