CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Bay View Avenue Monday.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 6:30 in the morning.

Police confirmed a home was struck by “more than one round,” but they said it’s too early to confirm whether the incident was targeted.

No one was hurt in the incident.

