Cranston crash injures 2, one seriously

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A single-car crash on Dean Parkway in Cranston sent two people to Rhode Island Hospital Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 3:20 p.m. a black 2005 Audi sedan went off the road and struck a tree before catching fire.

Passersby rescued the occupants from the vehicle, which was on fire when firefighters arrived.

The driver, a 35-year-old Massachusetts man, suffered serious injuries. His passenger, a 34-year-old man, also from Massachusetts, had minor injuries, according to police.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates impaired driving may have contributed the crash.

The Cranston Police Traffic Unit continues to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams