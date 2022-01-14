Police investigating at Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A large police presence was seen Thursday night at a home in Cranston and investigators remained there Friday morning.

A neighbor told 12 News that a woman was found dead in the Owl Court home, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet by police.

“There had to be seven or eight police cars, detectives and it was said through the neighborhood and different people that the young man who lives there, he’s 16, came home and found his mom,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the husband and their daughter were out of state at the time.

“Nice family. Halloween everyone goes over to their house to see their decorations. It’s just very, very sad,” the neighbor added. “I’m so sorry for the family. I am so sad for that family and my heart and prayers go out to them.”

Detectives knocked on the doors of surrounding homes Thursday night, many of which have outdoor cameras.

“Just don’t think these things happen in your neighborhood. Nobody thinks it’s going to happen in your neighborhood ever,” the neighbor said. “We live up here, it’s safe. Now everyone is, ‘lock your doors and lock your cars’ and stuff, so it’s just very shocking thinking this could happen here.”

Cranston police are working with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office on this active and ongoing investigation. Police said they will provide more information when it is “appropriate to be released.”