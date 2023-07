CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston police sergeant has been suspended with pay after he was arrested on domestic violence charges, according to Chief Michael Winquist.

Sgt. Brian Corvese, 31, was arrested Sunday after an incident in the city and charged with domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned at the police station and released on personal recognizance.

The chief said Corvese will remain suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case and internal investigation.