Cranston police officer arrested on assault charge

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island State Police investigation resulted in the arrest of a Cranston police officer, state police announced Monday along with the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Andrew Leonard, 45, was arraigned Monday on a single count of simple assault and released on personal recognizance.

State police said they were contacted on March 27 by Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist to investigate a “use of force incident that occurred within the Cranston Police Department.”

No further details were provided.

Leonard is due back in court on September 16.