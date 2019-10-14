Cranston Police: Man dies after motorcycle crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Cranston confirmed to Eyewitness News a man died after crashing his motorcycle just before midnight Sunday.

Police responded to Pontiac Avenue, near the Family Dollar, around 11:55 p.m.

According to police, the motorcyclist was a man, believed to be in his early to mid-30’s. The man’s identity has not been released by police. His motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Eyewitness News cameras captured a fire hydrant knocked down near a tree in front of the Family Dollar.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.