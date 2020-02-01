Cranston police looking for suspect on several charges, including dealing fentanyl

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are looking for a suspect wanted on several charges, including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Police say the investigation into the suspect, Leonard Liriano, 21, of Cranston, began several weeks ago after they say he was distributing fentanyl and heroin in the city.

On January 30, Cranston officers, along with members of the Special Investigations Unit, attempted to pull Liriano over while he was driving, but he took off. Because of safety concerns for the public, the officers canceled the pursuit.

Police were able to obtain a court-authorized search warrant for his home on Garden Street. When they entered the apartment, they found a woman, identified as Taleeyah Ericka Silva, 18, inside the bathroom where police believe she was attempting to get rid of the drugs.

When officers searched the apartment, they found fentanyl as well as drug paraphernalia and packaging materials believed to be used for distributing the drugs.

Taleeyah Ericka Silva, age 18

Silva was arrested and arraigned at Kent County District Court on a charge of possession with intent to deliver schedule I/II (fentanyl) and was released on $15,000 surety bail. She is expected back in court at a later date.

Police are continuing to look for Liriano, who has an arrest warrant out for possession with intent to deliver schedule I/II (fentanyl), eluding police, and driving with a suspended license.

Police also add that Liriano is out on bail for previous charges in Providence for carrying a pistol without a license and criminal conspiracy last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cranston police.