Cranston police investigating shots fired incident

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are investigating a shots fired incident where they say two homes and a vehicle were struck.
Police were called to the area of Corey and Whipple avenues after receiving several reports of people hearing gunshots.
According to Col. Michael J. Winquist, when officers arrived on scene they found shell casings on the ground, and two houses and a vehicle that were hit by bullets.
No one was reported injured.
No other information is available at this time and the incident is still under investigation.