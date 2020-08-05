Cranston police searching for suspect in shots fired incident

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday evening in a Cranston neighborhood.

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said the incident occurred in the area of Broad and Narragansett Streets just before 8 p.m.

He said responding officers found broken glass and several shell casings on Broad Street between Narragansett Street and Bay View Avenue.

A witness told police that the suspect was standing at the intersection of Broad and Narragansett Streets when he pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at a black or gray colored sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with dreadlocks. He was last seen running down Narragansett Street before hopping into a black Nissan Altima or Maxima and leaving the area.

Winquist said based on what the witness told responding officers, investigators believe the vehicle was targeted by the suspect and it was not a random act of violence.

It’s unknown at this time whether anyone was injured in the shooting, since Winquist said there have been no reports of gunshot victims arriving at any area hospitals.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Robert Tortorella at (401) 477-5041. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through TipSoft.