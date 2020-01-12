Cranston police investigating armed robbery at gas station

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are investigating an armed robbery at OM gas station and convenience store on Cranston Street.

Police say the suspect wore a black mask and was armed with a handgun when he demanded money from the clerk at approximately 6:53 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned man, wearing a hoodie and red jacket. Police believe he fled the scene in black Ford pickup with silver tool box, no plates and a rusted bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cranston Police Department Detective Division at 401-942-2211.