Cranston police investigate pair of crashes

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Cranston are investigating a pair of crashes amid wet conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Police responded to Oaklawn Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after a pickup truck struck a utility pole.

A portion of Oaklawn Avenue was shut down as crews investigated.

The driver, whose identity has not been released by police, was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

National Grid workers also responded to the scene to repair the damaged pole.

Police also responded to a crash Thursday around 1 a.m. after a car hit another utility pole on Wilbur Avenue.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported in the crash that happened on Wilbur Avenue.

No further information was released.

