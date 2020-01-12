Cranston police identify woman killed after being struck by car

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police have identified the woman killed after being struck by a car Saturday night.

According to Col. Michael Winquist, Angelina Cruz Hernandez, 76, of Cranston, was struck in the area of 575 Dyer Ave. just before 5:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation by police says that an SUV was traveling south on Dyer Ave. and struck Cruz Hernandez as she was crossing the street in front of the Riverbend Apartments.

When officers and rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found the victim had died from her injuries.

The area was closed off for about three hours while traffic reconstruction and BCI detectives processed the scene. The vehicle was also seized by police.

Police said there were no signs of impairment by the driver, who is not being identified, and is not being charged at this time.

The Cranston Police Traffic Unit, and BCI Unit are investigating the crash. The State Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Cranston police.