CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say they have arrested a man wanted for robbing a gas station.

Investigators say just before 1 p.m. Jan. 7, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Ocean State Mobil gas station and convenience store on Elmwood Ave.

The clerk told police that a man entered the store, threatened her with a knife, and demanded all of the money in the register.

The suspect then left the store with an unknown amount of cash and took off in a car seen going east on Park Ave.

That vehicle had been reported stolen from the parking lot of a restaurant in Providence earlier in the day and was later found abandoned by Providence police.

Members of the Cranston Detective Division`s Criminal Investigation Unit followed several leads and was able to identify the suspect as Izaiah M. Rivera Richard, 19, of Providence.

On March 2, around 9 a.m., members both the Cranston and Providence police departments arrested Richard at his home.

Richard was arraigned at Providence District Court and is being held at the ACI on $30,000 surety bail.

Anyone with further information about this robbery is asked to call the Cranston Police Department.