CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police and firefighters held their second annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game at the Cranston Veterans Arena Sunday afternoon.

The event began last year as a way to honor and raise money for Matt Dennison. Dennison died over a year ago after he and his teammate, and best friend, Kevin MacDonald were in a car crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

This year proceeds from the charity hockey game will go toward a scholarship fund benefiting local high school students.