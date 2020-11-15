Cranston police: 17-year-old injured in shooting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital Sunday night.

Police said the victim was shot behind the Subway restaurant on Narragansett Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. He then walked to the Shell gas station just over the Providence line seeking help.

Major Todd Patalano told 12 News, the victim was driven to Hasbro Children’s Hospital before Providence police arrived. He’s being treated for non-life threatening bullet wounds.

Patalano said spent shell cases were recovered from behind the Subway restaurant. The detective division is now investigating.