CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The City of Cranston plans to make design improvements and operational upgrades at two major intersections, according to a release from Mayor Ken Hopkins.

The city has hired Lincoln-based Pare Corporation to study the intersection of Park Avenue and Bulldog Road, as well as the intersection of Dyer Avenue and Cranston Street.

Pare will analyze “everything from lane assignments and configurations as well as signal timing and phasing,” and recommend and design improvements, according to Hopkins.

He said the company’s recommendations could include signal equipment upgrades, crosswalk and sidewalk improvements, curb replacements and ADA modifications. Cranston has agreed to pay Pare $92,225 for its services.

Hopkins says once the improvement plans are designed, the city will put the improvements out to bid as part of Cranston’s future capital budget spending.