PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Police Department has received recognition for its “outstanding” traffic safety initiatives.

Traffic Division Sergeant James Needham accepts AAA National Gold Award. (Courtesy: AAA)

The department recently won the AAA National Gold Award for its “outstanding education and outreach efforts within the community to protect and engage citizens.”

Cranston Traffic Division Sgt. James Needham accepted the reward on the department’s behalf during a ceremony last Thursday.

AAA Northeast’s Diana Gugliotta said the department “takes a holistic approach to traffic safety.”

“The Cranston Police Department employs a multitude of strategies and programs to foster safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians that reach far beyond traffic enforcement,” Gugliotta said. “Most importantly this department seeks continuous improvement and solutions that involve the Cranston community.”

Gugliotta cited a number of traffic safety initiatives the department has implemented, including a free car seat checks for parents, pedestrian safety programs and monthly defensive driving training courses for older drivers.