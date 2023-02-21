CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a vandal struck an outdoor classroom at St. Mary’s School in Cranston.

City Councilman Chris Paplauskas’ son Aidan built the classroom for his Eagle Scout Project as a way to give back to the school he went to for eight years.

When he woke up to find the signs spraypainted, he told 12 News he got right to work restoring it.

“To see it vandalized was pretty upsetting but I knew I had a job to do,” Aidan said. “We came over and fixed it up and it looks good as new.”

Aidan graduated from St. Mary’s School last year and said he wanted to build the outdoor classroom so other students could enjoy it.

“I think as a person, one of the best things you can do is to give back to your community,” he explained. “Kids can come out here, eat lunch, have class out here, pretty much do whatever.”

While the classroom is fixed thanks to Adien and his dad, Cranston police have not yet released any information about potential suspects.

“I always believe it’s best to be an optimist in situations,” Aidan said. “Don’t dwell on the negatives, keep pushing forward look for the positive and do your job, do what you have to do.”