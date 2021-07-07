Cranston officials return to vacated apartment building as workers start ripping down walkway

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Pieces of a deteriorating second-floor walkway were seen being pulled down Wednesday at a Cranston apartment building that was vacated due to structural concerns.

Mayor Ken Hopkins and other city officials returned to meet with a representative of the company that manages the property.

The building was deemed uninhabitable on Tuesday after a portion of the walkway collapsed, forcing the tenants of 39 units to quickly pack some of their things and get out.

The city booked them rooms at the Hilton Providence Hotel for what Hopkins said is “probably going to be an extended stay.” The property management company will foot the bill for that, according to the mayor.

Workers on Wednesday were seen ripping down portions of the walkway a short distance from the section that gave way.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

