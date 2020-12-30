Cranston murder suspect expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A 73-year-old man is due in court Wednesday after shooting and killing his girlfriend’s adult son during a “heated argument” on Tuesday, according to police.

Charles Gangi, of Cranston, is set to be arraigned in Kent County Court on charges of first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm resulting in death and discharging a firearm in a compact area.

Police said Gangi was arguing with Paul Zoice, 41, inside their home on B Street when Gangi pulled out a handgun and shot Zoice in the chest.

Zoice was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to police, Gangi admitted to officers that he shot Zoice and was immediately taken into custody.

Investigators collected two handguns from the home while executing a search warrant, including the one believed to be the murder weapon.

Zoice’s mother and aunt were said to be inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

