Cranston mom raising awareness for rare condition son contracted after COVID-19

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston mother is warning parents about the dangers of multisystem inflammatory disease, a rare condition her 7-year-old son contracted after testing positive for COVID-19.

Stephanie Vito said her son, Joey Vito, tested positive for COVID-19 around the holidays, but was initially asymptomatic. Five weeks later, she said he developed a persistent fever.

“Around midnight, he woke me up saying that he was really hot,” she recalled. “I took his temperature and it was 103.2.”

Stephanie brought Joey to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. He tested negative for strep throat and, since he hadn’t developed any other serious symptoms, he was discharged and returned home.

But when Joey took a bath the next day, Stephanie said they both discovered something alarming.

“He takes off his shirt and we find a rash everywhere,” she said. “It started on his neck and on his stomach, his back, his arms, his legs, everywhere.”

Her son would spend the next four days at the hospital, after a blood test revealed Joey had multisystem inflammatory disease.

“They are having a serious conversation with you, saying that there are kids who are dying from this,” she said. “That it could be so bad, it infects their organs, that they could shut down … their kidney, lungs and heart, and now as a mother you are scared, scared to death and you just have to sit there and look strong for your son.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported more than 2,000 cases in the United States, 30 of which resulted in death. The R.I. Department of Health said there have been 16 cases of the disease in the state since the pandemic began.

After days of severe abdominal pain and lots of sleep, Joey was released from the hospital last Friday. While he is still recovering, Stephanie said she wants other parents to know the warning signs.

“We’re very lucky Joey had such a mild case of it and I hope it was because I caught it so fast and that’s what I want to tell parents,” she said. “If a fever is not breaking, call your pediatrician. If it’s high, bring them into Hasbro, because it looks like a bug, it looks like a virus, but it may not be.”

Joey will be on medication for months, Stephanie said, and will have to undergo a series of tests on his heart to ensure his recovery continues.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children has been associated with COVID-19, according to the CDC, therefore the long-term effects are somewhat unknown. Stephanie said that fact alone is unnerving.