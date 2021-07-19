Cranston mom charged with child neglect after toddler nearly drowns in swimming pool

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Cranston woman has been charged with child neglect after her 2-year-old nearly drowned in a swimming pool Monday afternoon, according to Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist.

Officers responded to a Westcott Avenue home around 2 p.m. after the toddler was found face down in the backyard swimming pool.

Winquist said the mother, Jacqueline Ciccone, 36, told officers she’d left the toddler under the supervision of her 11-year-old daughter, along with her three other siblings.

Ciccone said she was doing laundry in the basement and smoking marijuana when her daughter ran downstairs and told her she couldn’t find her sister, according to Winquist.

When Ciccone went to investigate, Winquist said she looked through a window and saw her daughter in the pool.

One of Ciccone’s neighbors, who’s a registered nurse, ran over to help. Winquist said the neighbor performed CPR on the child and was able to resuscitate her.

The toddler was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where she remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

“This time of year, it is critical that children are never left supervised around any body of water, including neighborhood swimming pools,” he said. “If it weren’t for the swift and heroic action of a neighbor, we would likely be mourning the death of this child.”

Winquist said the swimming pool is not fenced in as required, and city code inspectors will be taking a closer look at the home on Tuesday.

Ciccone was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect. She was released on personal recognizance Monday evening and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5 for a bail review.

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families was notified of the incident and is actively investigating.

Ciccone’s other four children are now in the custody of their father.