Cranston mayor’s wife tests positive for COVID-19

West Bay

Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, left, and Allan Fung in an undated family photo. (credit: Fenton-Fung)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After weeks spent as a health care worker on the front lines, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung’s wife, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the family.

On Monday, she developed a dry cough and was tested at the Twin River rapid testing site late in the afternoon. She remains at home with mild symptoms and will self-isolate as directed.

Mayor Fung remains asymptomatic and will not be tested unless he develops symptoms, as directed by the Rhode Island Department of Health’s guidelines.

In the meantime, he will self-isolate and work full-time from home, including broadcasting his annual State of the City speech and budget introduction live from their kitchen Thursday night.

The Fungs want to remind everyone that, “despite their best adherence to PPE and social distancing protocols, this virus has proven to be relentless. Continue to follow CDC guidelines and take advantage of statewide testing opportunities if symptoms arise to help with early detection.”

