Cranston mayor on vaccinating students: ‘Get us the vaccinations, we’ll get them into their arms’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins is hoping to get high school seniors vaccinated ahead of year-end events like prom and graduation.

“We need to start planning now for these vaccines so we can start organizing these proms,” he said during a live interview on 12 News at 4 on Friday. “It’s not going to be easy just to do it at the last second. They’re going to need some time in between the vaccines unless we can get the one-shot vaccine.”

Hopkins did not directly respond when asked if he believes high school seniors should be prioritized for the shot, or whether they should get them at school, instead saying it should be optional for students who want them.

He said the city is already preparing to have events outside and has reserved the Cranston Stadium for a week.

“Get us the vaccinations, we’ll get them into their arms,” he said.

Hopkins also discussed his focus on the local economy, particularly Garden City, saying, “If you build it they’ll come!”

Hopkins said they’re also focused on the retail shops at Chapel View and will be breaking ground on the new Topgolf project. He said the city has also begun renovations in Rolfe Square and has plans to promote Italian eateries along Cranston Street.

Earlier in April, Hopkins unveiled his $311 million budget, saying there will be no property tax increase, a claim that was called into question by the city council’s minority leader in an interview with the Cranston Herald.

“It’s a zero tax increase I can tell you that,” Hopkins said.

But he added that there is also a state-mandated revaluation this year, which could result in an increase in taxes for about a third of residents, according to Hopkins.

“It’s not coming from the city, it’s a state mandate,” he said. “It just happens to fall on my first budget.”

Watch the full interview with Mayor Hopkins in the video above.