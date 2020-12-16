Cranston Mayor Fung speaks on what’s next after term in office ends

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — In a little over two weeks, Ken Hopkins will be taking over as Cranston mayor.

After 12 years in office, Allan Fung says he has many options and offers to mull once he leaves due to term limits, but staying in the political game is still on the table.

His wife, Barbara Ann, just got into the game after her win over Cranston State Representative and former Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello.

Fung stopped by 12 News to talk about his tenure as mayor, and what comes next for him.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

