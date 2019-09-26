Breaking News
Cranston man sentenced to prison for enticing teenage boys online

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man accused of posing as a teenage girl in order to entice teenage boys into performing explicit acts online has been sentenced to prison.

An investigation began in December 2017, when the mother of a 14-year old boy in Nevada reported to the FBI that her son was exposing himself to a stranger via video chat.

According to Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman’s office, Paul Stable, 39, of Cranston, used an online persona of “Cindi Mennillo,” a fictional 16-year old girl from Newport, to persuade that victim and other boys between the ages of 13-15 to participate in sexually explicit acts on camera.

Stable concealed his identity by claiming his live video camera didn’t work, so the victims couldn’t see his face. He would instead send photos of a young female purported to be “Cindi.”

Authorities raided Stable’s home in November 2018 and discovered hundreds of pictures and videos of child pornography.

In June 2019, Stable pleaded guilty to inducement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 12 years and five months in prison, followed by lifetime parole.

