Cranston man, 29, passes away after Coventry motorcycle crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday.

Raymond Chen, 29, was the motorcycle operator in a crash that occurred in the area of 2233 Plainfield Pike in Coventry around 3:30 p.m.

Police said upon arrival bystanders had begun conducting CPR on Chen and life saving measures were quickly assumed by rescue officials.

Chen was transported to Kent Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Coventry Police Accident Reconstruction Team.