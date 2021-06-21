Cranston man, 29, passes away after Coventry motorcycle crash

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday.

Raymond Chen, 29, was the motorcycle operator in a crash that occurred in the area of 2233 Plainfield Pike in Coventry around 3:30 p.m.

Police said upon arrival bystanders had begun conducting CPR on Chen and life saving measures were quickly assumed by rescue officials.

Chen was transported to Kent Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Coventry Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/11/21: Taxing PPP Loans

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community