CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man convicted on drug and weapons charges will spend the next 15 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Manuel Coradin, 43, pleaded no contest Thursday to possession of an ounce to one kilogram of cocaine, possession of over a kilogram of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Neronha said detective began investigating Coradin late last year after learning he was trafficking a significant amount of narcotics out of his Ryder Avenue apartment.

After surveilling him for a month and conducting a series of controlled purchases, Neronha said Coradin was arrested and his apartment was searched.

Neronha said detectives found nearly 4 kilograms of methamphetamine pills, 25 grams of fentanyl pills and 265 grams of cocaine in Coradin’s apartment. Detectives also found a digital scale, bagging materials, cutting agents, more than $13,000 in cash and a semi-automatic handgun equipped with a 16-round magazine.

“We know that it is drug dealers that are driving the rampant – and deadly – abuse of illicit drugs in our communities, and our office is committed to stopping it,” Neronha said. “Not only was [Coradin] trafficking large quantities of these dangerous drugs, he also possessed an illegal firearm with a large-capacity magazine – a deadly recipe for violent crime.”

At the time of his arrest, Neronha said Coradin was on probation for possession with intent to distribute cocaine/cocaine base, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base and aiding and abetting to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Coradin was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 15 to serve, plus a 10-year suspended sentence with 25 years of probation. He will begin his sentence on March 8, after he appears in federal court as a probation violator.