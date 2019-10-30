Cranston man gets 10 years on gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man who previously served five years in prison will now serve another 10 years behind bars after being found with a gun by police four years ago.

Suliva Hong, now 27, made news in 2010 when a judge allowed him to finish high school before going to prison for a drive-by shooting that left a person injured.

According to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, Hong entered a no-contest plea Friday to two felony firearm charges stemming from 2015 — possession of a pistol without a license, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors said Providence police pulled Hong’s car over on September 19, 2015, and found he was in possession of a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol.

