PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — While his stint on “Jeopardy!” was short lived, Cranston resident Louis DellaPeruta is still in awe that he was able to fulfill his lifelong dream.

“I’ve been trying to get on since 1999,” DellaPeruta said. “You always think, ‘they haven’t picked me, I haven’t been selected,’ until you get the email and then it’s like ‘oh, of course they picked me.'”

DellaPeruta’s episode aired Thursday night. He tells 12 News he’s had to keep his appearance on the show, and the results, a secret until last week.

The trivia buff was selected as a contestant last December, and the episode was filmed in Los Angeles back in January.

DellaPeruta was ultimately no match for Margaret Shelton, who edged him out by $1,000 to secure her 3-day winning streak.

He said actually participating in the show isn’t anything like when you’re watching it on TV.

DellaPeruta said he actually watched four episodes film before it was his turn to compete.

When asked what that was like, he said it was “terrifying.”

“You’re watching the people you just met, who suddenly you’re fast friends with, playing, and you’re like ‘oh, I would’ve gotten that. That answer, I would’ve known that,'” he said. “But then when you’re actually standing up there and the cameras are on you, it’s a completely different ball game.”

DellaPeruta rented out the Atrium on Main in Pawtucket Thursday night so all of his friends and family could watch his episode together.

One of the best parts of competing, he said, are the friendships he made with the other contestants.

“I have a group chat right now … with all of the people that were on this show, and it’s the most fun,” he said. “We’re talking about all of the mistakes we made and what we should have done like we can change the past.”

Ken Jennings hosted DellaPeruta’s episode. He said Jennings and the Jeopardy! crew were some of the most generous people he’s ever met.

“The crew does this all the time, it’s their life, but they never make you feel like your dream being satisfied is infringing on them,” he said.