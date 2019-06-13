Cranston man pleads guilty to child porn charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man faces six years in federal prison after admitting to having tens of thousands of videos and images of child pornography.

According to court documents, Steven Papazian, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Weisman said members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered through an IP address, Papizan sharing files of suspected child pornography at his home in January 2018.

The ICAC Task Force executed a court-authorized search of Papizan’s Cranston home and seized a computer and multiple digital storage devices containing more than 40,000 images and 800 videos of child pornography, including several previously identified victims.

Papizan is scheduled to be sentenced in District Court in September 2019.