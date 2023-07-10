CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston man accused of violently assaulting another man and his adult son nearly five years ago has been found guilty, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Willard Whiting, 50, was convicted last week of felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury and felony assault on a person over the age of 60.

The attack happened in July 2018, when Neronha said the victims were inside their Walnut Grove business.

Neronha said the men heard screaming coming from outside and went to investigate. Upon walking outside, the men noticed Whiting was screaming at his wife, who was standing on the sidewalk.

Whiting appeared to be frustrated with his wife, and was demanding she get onto the back of his motorcycle, according to Neronha.

When the victims went to intervene, Neronha said Whiting got off of the motorcycle, knocked them to the ground and began beating them. He then took off on his motorcycle.

Both victims were rushed to Kent Hospital. Neronha said the son suffered serious head and face injuries in that attack that required surgery.

“Physical violence is always unacceptable, but the outlandish assault committed by [Whiting] against two good Samaritans is especially tough to stomach,” Neronha said. “These two gentlemen tried to help someone they saw in distress and were met with serious injuries instead of praise.”

“The jury got this one right, and this verdict sends a clear message that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated in Rhode Island,” he continued.

Whiting turned himself in a few days later after he was positively identified by the victims and a warrant was issued for his arrest. His bail was set at $10,000 pending his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.