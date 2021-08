EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Cranston man recently charged with first-degree sexual assault has been ordered held without bail, according to authorities.

Police said the charge against Collin Gershkoff, 22, stems from an incident that occurred in East Greenwich on Aug. 1.

The exact specifics of the assault are unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

Gershkoff’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16.