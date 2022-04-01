CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man is accused of killing his dog and leaving the body outside a city business.

Anthony Devone, 37, is charged with malicious injury to or killing of animals, as well as possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and firing in a compact area.

RISPCA Special Agent Earl Newman told 12 News that someone reported a suspicious package outside a store on Atwood Avenue. The dog’s remains were inside the package.

Investigators found the dog had a microchip, which led them to Devone’s residence where they located the gun that was used and other evidence, Newman said.

The dog’s remains were taken to the RISPCA, where a veterinarian determined that he died of a single gunshot wound to the head. The dog was around 90 pounds and similar to an American bulldog, according to Newman.

Devone admitted to shooting the dog and said he feared the dog would hurt his kids, Newman said.

Devone was arraigned in district court Friday and released on $20,000 bail with surety. He is barred from having any animals in his care until the case is adjudicated.