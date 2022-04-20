CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police continue to investigate after a gunshot was fired during a fight Tuesday night at a Dyer Avenue apartment complex.

The incident resulted in two arrests: Jacob Cruz, 19, of Cranston, and a 16-year-old boy from Providence.

Cruz was arraigned Wednesday on several charges, including four counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist, police were called to the Riverbend Apartments around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a fight between a young man and a young woman.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told police that Cruz and the juvenile suspect had gotten into Cruz’s car, put the vehicle in reverse, then drove toward a group of individuals, though no one was hurt. The pair took off, Winquist said, but returned a short time later, and that’s when Cruz allegedly fired a single shot at the group, nearly hitting them.

The bullet hit the side of a nearby building, but did not penetrate the wall, according to the chief.

Just before 10 p.m. that night, Winquist said the suspect vehicle was stopped by Providence police on Manton Avenue and Cruz and the juvenile were taken into custody. A single .40-caliber round was later found under a seat, but no gun has been recovered.

Winquist said the juvenile was released to a parent and will be referred to Rhode Island Family Court.

In addition to felony assault, Cruz was also charged with drive-by shooting, firing in a compact area, and carrying a pistol without a license. His bail was set at $50,000 with surety and he’s due back in court on July 13.