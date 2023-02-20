CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Cranston man believed to be involved in a road rage incident in Massachusetts last week.

Michael Sylvester, 43, was apprehended Monday following an extensive investigation into the incident.

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said the incident happened Friday afternoon in Franklin, when the victim reported being shot at by another driver.

The victim told officers he had made an abrupt turn in front of the suspect’s vehicle prior to the incident. In response, Winquist said the suspect, later identified as Sylvester, sped up behind the victim’s car and fired several rounds from his driver’s side window.

Winquist said bullets hit the victim’s car, as well as another vehicle driving by. No one was injured.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, which led them to Sylvester.

Winquist said officers took Sylvester into custody without incident and found three handguns, a shotgun, ammunition and several marijuana plants while searching his Dunedin Street home.

Sylvester is being charged as a fugitive from justice out of Rhode Island and faces possible extradition to Massachusetts.

Police in Franklin plan to charge Sylvester with armed assault with intent to murder, as well as seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,200, two counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

Sylvester is also being charged with two counts of possessing a large-capacity feeding device and cultivating marijuana.