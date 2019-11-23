Cranston man arrested on several gun, drug charges

Live Now
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police says that members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force and the Cranston Police Department, Special Investigation Unit, arrested a man for drug and weapons charges.

On Friday, both agencies arrested Carlos Washington, 26, of Cranston on a Rhode Island State Police affidavit and arrest warrant.

Officers seized 27 grams of suspected crack cocaine, suspected oxycodone pills, over $112,000 in cash and a Ruger .380 handgun.

The several charges he is facing include three counts of delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I/II (crack cocaine), possession with intent to deliver a schedule I/II (oxycodone), distribution of a controlled substance near a school, possession of firearms by certain persons prohibited, and possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation.

Washington was arraigned at Kent County Hospital and was ordered held without bail. He is expected to be formally arraigned at Kent County District Court on Monday.

