Cranston man accused of stealing $500K worth of plumbing, heating equipment from employer

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was arrested Tuesday after detectives say they recovered more than half a million dollars’ worth of stolen equipment from his home.

Police allege Dario D. Smith, 51, stole the equipment over the course of several months from his employer, Taco Comfort Solutions.

The company reported the embezzlement of inventory after it was revealed by an internal audit and investigation, according to police.

Detectives conducted a court-authorized search of Smith’s Scituate Avenue home and found plumbing and heating controls and other associated HVAC equipment. Those items, valued at more than $500,000 in total, were found to be the company’s property, police said.

Smith faces a felony charge of embezzlement over $100, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 or three times the value of what was stolen, whichever is greater, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Hopkins at (401) 477-5065 or jhopkins@cranstonpoliceri.com, call the department’s main number (401) 942-2211, or submit an anonymous tip online.