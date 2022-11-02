CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man faced a judge Wednesday on child pornography charges, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Gregory Phillips, 42, has been charged with production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Cunha said Phillips coerced a 7-year-old child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing pornography.

Phillips also possessed images and videos of child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Cunha said the incident was brought to the attention of a Cranston detective back in June 22 via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Phillips was arrested back in September following an investigation into the incident.