CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — A Cranston man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes.

Craig Clayton, 73, is accused of founding dozens of shell companies in the United States and using them to open business bank accounts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to United States Rachael Rollins.

Rollins said Clayton reportedly laundered the criminal proceeds for his clients in exchange for fees.

Since 2019, Clayton is believed to have opened about 80 bank accounts purportedly on behalf of 65 different companies.

In addition to his arrest, Rollins said seizure warrants were executed on bank accounts holding several hundred thousand dollars of alleged money laundering proceeds and a Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle he bought.

Clayton has been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction of justice.