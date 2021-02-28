CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Cranston lowers COVID-19 vaccine age to 65

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents age 65 and older can now schedule an appointment at Cranston’s city-run vaccine clinic.

Vaccinations by appointment only are being administered at the Cranston Senior Enrichment Center.

Appointments are currently available on March 2nd, 4th, 9th, and 11th.

Residents can schedule an appointment for their first dose of the Moderna vaccine by visiting CranstonRI.gov.

Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled on-site at the time of the first dose being administered.

The city said qualifying participants who have preregistered and not yet received a call to schedule their appointment are asked to do so online at this time.

No further action is required of residents who were already called to schedule an appointment.

