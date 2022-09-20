CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Public Library is temporarily halting the use of their meeting spaces until a review of its policies is completed.

This comes after a protest Monday at the William Hall branch over a meeting regarding gender ideology teachings in schools.

A flyer for the event, titled “What Your Kids Learn About Gender in School,” says it was hosted by the Independent Women’s Network. It says a panel will discuss gender ideology in school.

Photo: William Clark/WPRI-TV

The room at the library was rented by the group for the event. The Cranston Public Library’s meeting room policy states: “Use of a meeting room does not in any way constitute an endorsement of the group’s policies or beliefs by the Cranston Public Library.”

The Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) stepped in after they say calls were made to cancel the event.

“The message of this group deserves condemnation, but silencing their speech is, ultimately, a dangerous and counter-productive way to respond,” RI ACLU Executive Director Steven Brown wrote in a letter to the library.

Edward Garcia, executive director of Cranston Public Library, told 12 News the pause on the use of their meeting spaces will last a couple of weeks as they review their policies.

Any events that are already booked for their meeting rooms will not be canceled, according to Garcia. He says he doesn’t believe another event similar to what was held Monday night is scheduled in the coming months.