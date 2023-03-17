CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Cranston Police Department K-9s will soon be sporting new protective vests thanks to a Taunton-based non-profit organization.

K-9s Ryken and Czar will receive custom-fitted bullet and stab proof vests courtesy of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vests, which should arrive within eight to 10 weeks, will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K-9 Lex,” who passed away last September.

Vested Interest was established in 2009 with the mission to provide protective vests to K-9s nationwide. The non-profit has donated nearly 5,000 vests to K-9s since its inception.

Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano thanked Vested Interest for the generous donation.

“K-9 safety and protection is critical to our agency given the extremely precarious, hazardous and dangerous situations these dogs are deployed in,” Patalano said.