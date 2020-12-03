Suspicious death leads police to West Greenwich home

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspicious death reported to Cranston Police has led investigators to a home in West Greenwich, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

R.I. State Police Lt. Col. Kevin Barry said the Cranston police reached out to state police on Thursday for assistance in a possible homicide investigation.

It is unclear exactly when the possible homicide occurred. Barry declined to provide the age, sex or identity of the possible victim.

State police investigators could be seen at a home on Mishnock Rd. Thursday afternoon into the evening. West Greenwich police are also on scene.

