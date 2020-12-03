Suspicious death leads police to West Greenwich home

West Bay

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspicious death reported to Cranston Police has led investigators to a home in West Greenwich, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

R.I. State Police Lt. Col. Kevin Barry said the Cranston police reached out to state police on Thursday for assistance in a possible homicide investigation.

It is unclear exactly when the possible homicide occurred. Barry declined to provide the age, sex or identity of the possible victim.

State police investigators could be seen at a home on Mishnock Rd. Thursday afternoon into the evening. West Greenwich police are also on scene.

12 News is on the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/5/2020: Maribeth Calabro, President, Providence Teachers Union

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community